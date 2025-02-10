Mannford police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

Officers say a driver shot another in the leg outside a convenience store before fleeing.

By: Cal Day

-

Mannford police are searching for a suspect after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting outside a convenience store.

Police say two drivers were traveling down the road when an argument began. The drivers eventually pulled into a convenience store, where one shot the other in the leg before driving away.

Witnesses react to the shooting

Charles Ready was out with his family when he saw several emergency vehicles at the store.

“In our small town, stuff like that doesn’t happen, definitely shocking, a little worrisome,” Ready said.

Mannford Police Chief Jerry Ridley said officers are still investigating what led to the altercation but emphasized how fortunate it was that no bystanders were hurt.

“You had customers going in and out of the store, then you had cars on Highway 51 and on Phelps,” Ridley said.

Police continue search for suspect

Police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Ridley urged drivers to avoid escalating road rage situations.

“You don’t want to give them hand gestures or start shaking your fist or start screaming,” he said.

People in town, like Ready, hope an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“There’s really not many reasons why you’d need to pull a gun out,” he said.

The victim is expected to be OK. Police are also investigating a social media post in which someone anonymously claimed responsibility for the shooting, though officers are unsure if the post is credible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Mannford police.