Flu in Oklahoma schools: Districts are cautiously optimistic as attendance rates begin to rise

Stillwater and many other school districts are finally seeing fewer absences because of illnesses. While it’s too early to tell if Monday’s numbers mean the winter viruses are going away, school districts are staying positive.

By: Katie Eastman

Stillwater Public Schools

Last Thursday and Friday, Stillwater Public Schools had to close Highland Park Elementary because the school had too many teachers out sick. But on Monday, Highland Park’s attendance jumped from 66.2% to 90.1%. As of Monday morning, staff absences were at 60 for the district. That’s positive news after Stillwater had 154 staff absences last Friday.

“We’re probably looking at more than double the amount of sickness that we had last year,” said Barry Fuxa, the spokesperson for Stillwater Public Schools.

Fuxa said this past January, the district had 1,774 staff absences compared to 863 staff absences in January 2024.

Broken Arrow Public Schools

Monday was the lowest number of absences so far for Broken Arrow Public Schools, but they know things could change as the week goes on. Their Student Data Team found the absence rate decreased from 11-12% during the week of January 27-31 to 10% the week of February 3-7.

“This suggests that things are hopefully moving in a positive direction,” said Christina Dixon, a spokesperson with BA schools.

Jenks Public Schools

The district said there are approximately 7% of teachers out on Monday, which was an improvement from last week. Jenks Public Schools Director of Communications Rob Loeber said there were 110 teachers out last Friday compared to only 59 on Monday.