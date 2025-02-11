Family and community remember teens killed in Tulsa quadruple shooting

The two teenagers who died over the weekend in an "ambush" style shooting are being remembered by friends and family on Monday as police continue the search for the other suspect in the case.

By: Amy Slanchik

Two Green Country teenagers are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting near 21st and Garnett over the weekend.

Tulsa Police arrested Christopher Atjun for two counts of first-degree murder but are looking for at least one other person they believe fired a gun.

One of the victims, Jett Brummett, was a senior at Cleveland Public Schools, about 45 minutes from Tulsa, and is being remembered as someone who didn't know a stranger.

A fundraiser Monday night for the other victim, Arturo Degollado, is helping his family with funeral expenses.

A small memorial of candles, flowers and a balloon sits at the Worthington Townhomes in honor of the four teenagers who were shot.

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins says all four of them were in Degollado's car when the shooting happened.

"They tried to flee, ended up crashing into a brick retaining wall and yeah, that's unfortunately where the two people died,” Lt. Watkins said.

TPD said 18-year-old Jett Brummett was shot and killed in the back passenger seat.

Jett's mom, Crystal, said Jett was both a great big brother and little brother.

She said, "He was friends with all kinds of people in school no matter if they were jocks or band kids or anyone between...most importantly Jett had a love and faith in God, and he wasn’t afraid to show it."

In a letter to parents, staff at Cleveland Public Schools describe Jett "...as a kid who didn't know a stranger. He brought kindness, joy, and positivity to those around him. He was a young man who treated everyone the same - as equals."

Arturo was also killed in what police describe as an "ambush" shooting.

Watkins said Arturo's family lives at the complex.

"It was right outside their house, so unfortunately they were right there and saw it all,” he said.

Police say Atjun turned himself in, and investigators are working to determine a motive. His arrest affidavit says video surveillance shows two people approach the car and "open fire for no reason."

The Cleveland superintendent says extra counselors and local ministers were on campus Monday to provide support to students and will be on call throughout the week.

No word yet on whether the other two victims have been released from the hospital, but police said they are expected to be OK.