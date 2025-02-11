52-year-old man accused of assaulting teen girl at Tulsa fairgrounds

A 52-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery after prosecutors said he touched a 16-year-old girl he didn't know at the Tulsa fairgrounds earlier in February.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A 52-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery after prosecutors said he touched a 16-year-old girl he didn't know at the Tulsa fairgrounds earlier in February.

Tulsa Police officers said the victim told officers Brandon Ogle walked up, made an inappropriate comment, put his arm around her and grabbed her.

Officers said the girl immediately reported it and when they asked Ogle about it, he said he couldn't remember if he touched anyone, but it would have been an accident.

They said security cameras caught part of the incident.