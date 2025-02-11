Broken Arrow School Board approves new hybrid schedule

The new hybrid schedule starts next school year and includes fewer virtual learning days, with more breaks in the spring.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow's School Board has approved a new hybrid schedule for next school year (2025-2026).

Broken Arrow Superintendent Chuck Perry says the schedule includes fewer virtual learning days and more breaks in the spring.

It also moves snow days from the end of the year to Fridays in April and May.

If the district doesn't need to use the snow days, students would have those Fridays off.

Perry says the plan keeps five-day school weeks and the majority of students, parents and teachers support the new schedule.

"Our goal was to get consensus, it was not to get a 51 percent majority to make this recommendation.... it was at least 90 to 95 percent in favor of this," said.

Broken Arrow says it hopes the new schedule helps keep teachers working at the district longer.