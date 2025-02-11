President Trump empowers Musk’s DOGE team to review federal agencies

Polls show most Americans agree that President Donald Trump’s recent actions align with his campaign promises. However, his decision to empower Elon Musk and his DOGE team to review federal waste and abuse is dividing the country.

By: Alex Cameron

-

Democrats raise concerns over Musk’s authority

Democrats argue that Republicans, who previously criticized unelected bureaucrats under President Joe Biden, now seem unbothered by Musk, an unelected GOP mega-donor, gaining the power to shut down entire agencies.

“We are seeing an executive branch that has decided that they are no longer going to abide by the Constitution in honoring Congress' role,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn).

President Trump remains firm in his decision and says Musk’s review has only begun.

“I'm going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. He's going to find the same thing, then I'm going to go—go to the military,” Trump said.

DOGE review disrupts government agencies

Trump’s DOGE review began with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), potentially interrupting critical aid, including taxpayer-funded food that remains undelivered.

“When the food doesn’t get to where it needs to go, it winds up in a landfill, and that has devastating effects,” said Ashley Stanley, founder and CEO of Spoonfuls.

In addition to USAID, DOGE has reportedly accessed internal systems at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Environmental Protection Agency. On Saturday, all work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was halted.

Republicans support Musk’s review

Despite Democratic objections, most Republicans support the president’s actions, particularly regarding federal spending oversight.

“So having an independent audit, again, having access to the files to dig this stuff out is a good thing for the country, and we support it,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rep. Kevin Hern voiced his approval on social media, saying, “President Trump is ripping the woke soul out of our government, and I applaud him for it.”

“(President Trump) is delivering EXACTLY what he said he would do," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin. "Radical left lunatics might hate him for it, but—nobody elected those people to be in charge.”



