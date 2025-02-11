Family of teen killed in shooting outside Tulsa apartment complex left heartbroken: 'He had the cutest smile'

Arturo Degollado, Jr.’s family is devastated after the 18-year-old was shot and killed in Tulsa—now, they’re sharing his story.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

A Tulsa family is heartbroken after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in his car outside of his family's apartment.

The Tulsa Police Department says there were three other teenagers inside the car and another one was murdered, and the two others are expected to recover.

What happened in this case?

The Tulsa Police Department says Arturo Degollado, Jr., 18, was sitting in his car with three other teenagers Saturday around 1:30 a.m. in front of apartments on East 21st Street, when 18-year-old Christopher Atjun was one of two people who fired shots and killed him and Jett Brummett, also 18.

Police say when the two were shot, Degollado, Jr., tried to drive away.

"They tried to flee, ended up crashing into a brick retaining wall and yeah, that's unfortunately where the two people died,” said Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Christopher Atjun was arrested by police for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. They are still looking for the other shooter.

"Kids should not be having guns this young, they just shouldn't, they're just not mature enough," Degollado's brother Jose Coronado said.

Who are the victims?

Degollado Jr's family called him Junior. Junior's older brother Jose said he was more like his son than his brother because they were almost a decade a part in age.

"He had the cutest little smile, a little smirk, good heart, he would never hurt anyone," Jose said.

Nancy Coronado, Arturo's Sister-in-law said, "He would sleep with us, we had him with us all the time, all the time, he was with us on the weekends, we would go to the movies."

His family said Junior was not in high school but exploring other options like getting his GED.

"He mentioned he also might have wanted to join the armed forces at some point, which is good you know it would have just gotten him away from here and experience the world just a little bit," said Jose.

One of the victims, Jett Brummett, 18, was a senior at Cleveland Public Schools, about 45 minutes from Tulsa, and is being remembered as someone who didn't know a stranger.

"I pray for the other families, Jett, I pray for him and his family," said Jose.

Jett's mom, Crystal Brummett, said Jett was both a great big brother and little brother. She said, "He was friends with all kinds of people in school no matter if they were jocks or band kids or anyone between...most importantly Jett had a love and faith in God, and he wasn’t afraid to show it."

How to help the victim's families

You can donate to Junior's family HERE.

Junior's family says his funeral will be next Monday at 3 P.M. in Broken Arrow.

You can donate to Jett's family HERE.