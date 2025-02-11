5 facts about Oklahoma’s battle against illegal marijuana operations

Oklahoma is ramping up its fight against illegal marijuana farms, which officials say are tied to organized crime, human trafficking, and fraud—here’s what you need to know.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Oklahoma’s fight against illegal marijuana operations is ramping up, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) making three major busts in Green Country just this past week.

These operations aren’t just about selling weed—they’re tied to a larger network of organized crime. Here are the five most important things to know:

1. Illegal Pot Farms Are Still a Big Problem

Since Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, the state has become a hotspot for illegal growing operations. While OBN has significantly reduced the number of illegal farms from nearly 10,000 to around 2,400, the problem is far from solved.

2. These Farms Are Often Run by Organized Crime

According to OBN, many of these illegal farms are linked to criminal organizations engaging in fraud. They use fake ownership schemes—often listing people as farm owners who have no real involvement—to bypass state regulations.

3. More Than Just Marijuana: Other Crimes Are Involved

Officials say these operations don’t stop at illegal marijuana sales. They’re also tied to labor trafficking, sex trafficking, water and electricity theft, and even violent crimes. One high-profile case involved a quadruple homicide in Lacey, Oklahoma, which was connected to Chinese organized crime.

4. Legitimate Businesses Are Suffering

With criminal groups producing marijuana at a fraction of the cost—sometimes as low as $100 per pound—legal growers struggle to compete. Many licensed businesses have been forced to shut down due to the oversaturated market and unfair pricing.

5. Hundreds of Arrests, But the Fight Continues

Over the past three years, between 400 and 500 criminals tied to illegal marijuana operations have been arrested or indicted. OBN says their mission isn’t just about reducing numbers—it’s about protecting lawful businesses and stopping criminal organizations from operating in the shadows.

While authorities continue to crack down, OBN warns that Oklahoma remains a target for illegal growers. They’re urging the public to stay vigilant as they work to shut down these operations for good.