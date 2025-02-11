Cherokee Nation invites students to free history tours through May

The Cherokee Nation is offering free educational tours for students through May, providing an opportunity to explore Cherokee history and culture at various historic sites across Oklahoma.

Through the end of May, the Cherokee Nation is offering free tours to students to help them learn more about the history and culture of the tribe.

With 13 cultural attractions spanning over a 14-county region, the Cherokee Nation has been offering these tours every spring for five years and includes three different types of tours.

What tours can students take?

Cherokee History Tour:

This tour includes a deep dive into Cherokee History through a series of museums including the Cherokee National History Museum, the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum and the Cherokee National Prison Museum. The buildings are connected by an outdoor pathway that is filled with a rotating exhibit of artwork done by Cherokee citizens. These three landmarks can be found in downtown Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Saline Courthouse Tour:

The Saline Courthouse is one of the last Cherokee district courthouses that still exists today. It was built in 1884 on 14 acres of land near Rose, Oklahoma. The Saline Courthouse was only used as a courthouse for 14 years but now contains many rotating exhibits celebrating and teaching the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation. Other interesting sites on the property include a historic cemetery and a springhouse.

Sequoyah's Cabin Tour:

This site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a monument to one of the most influential figures in the tribe's history, Sequoyah. The cabin was built in 1829 and has been furnished and maintained as if Sequoyah still lived there today. The cabin sits on a 10-acre park in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

Who can go on the free tours?

There are no restrictions on availability. Any schools/students can attend the tours upon booking them. Tours are based on a first come first serve reservation.

How do I book a free tour?

To book an education tour, contact Melanie Bench at 918-951-9873 or melanie.bench@cn-bus.com.

Can I tour if I am not a student?