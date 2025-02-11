Claremore School Board takes no action on proposed schedule change

The Claremore School Board declined to take action on a proposed schedule change that would reduce class requirements, prompting concerns from parents about limited student opportunities.

By: Brooke Cox

The Claremore Public Schools Board of Education voted not to take any action on a proposed schedule change that would reduce the number of classes students need to graduate.

What is the current schedule?

Currently, Claremore High School operates on a block schedule, allowing students to take eight classes per year.

What changes are being proposed?

District leaders have proposed transitioning to a seven-class daily schedule while introducing career pathways to help students focus on their interests.

The district argues that the current system makes it easier for students to repeatedly fail classes. Officials say the proposed change would provide struggling students with a better chance to succeed by focusing on courses that align with their career goals.

What concerns do parents have?

However, some parents have raised concerns about the impact of reducing class options. Traci Ballard, a Claremore parent and board member of the Claremore Public Schools Foundation, believes the proposal limits student opportunities.

“They are essentially cutting graduation requirements and cutting course offerings for students,” Ballard said. “They will say that they are creating opportunities for students, but they are cutting down their choices and limiting them.”

The district maintains that no programs would be eliminated and that the plan is still being refined. School officials have not announced when they will revisit the proposal.