Homegrown Sourdough Bakery offers wholesome, handmade sweets in Tulsa

Homegrown Sourdough Bakery in Tulsa offers handcrafted, wholesome sourdough-based baked goods made from scratch using high-quality, organic ingredients, with a focus on slow fermentation and seasonal flavors.

By: Brooke Cox

-

A new cottage bakery is making waves in Tulsa, offering a wide range of handcrafted sourdough baked goods made from scratch. Alissa Everett, the owner of Homegrown Sourdough Bakery, launched her business in July 2024, combining her lifelong passion for baking with a vision for wholesome, high-quality treats.

A Passion Turned Into a Business

Everett has been baking since childhood, and after years of experimenting with recipes, she decided to turn her passion into a business. She was inspired by her aunt, Melissa Cramer, who runs Cherokee’s Glazed Nuts, and received support from her husband and other loved ones to bring the idea to life.

The bakery's name reflects Everett's long-term goal of creating a self-sustaining homestead. The mission of Homegrown Sourdough Bakery is to offer her family—and the community—healthier, homemade alternatives to mass-produced food.

Sourdough with a Twist

While sourdough is often known for its bread, Homegrown Sourdough Bakery offers a wide variety of sourdough-based goods. From croissants and cookies to tortillas, muffins, scones, and crackers, each item is made by hand using simple, organic ingredients. All fillings, jams, and frostings are made fresh, ensuring that nothing comes from a jar. The bakery avoids artificial ingredients, preservatives, and dyes to keep things clean and wholesome.

The bakery is known for its commitment to slow fermentation. Each item undergoes a 24- to 72-hour fermentation process, resulting in deep, rich flavors and textures. In addition to classic staples, the bakery offers a rotating menu of specialty and seasonal flavors, keeping things fresh for customers.

A Labor of Love

Operating from her home in Tulsa, Everett offers porch pickups and local delivery. She also participates in pop-up events, allowing her to connect with the community and share her passion for baking.

Baking is not just about making food for Everett—it’s a creative process that allows her to express herself and share the results with others. She finds inspiration in the endless possibilities of baking, and she enjoys experimenting with new flavors and recipes while reviving old family favorites.

Valentine’s Day Treats for All

For Valentine’s Day, Homegrown Sourdough Bakery is offering a selection of special treats. Customers can enjoy Roasted Strawberries & Cream Morning Buns, Heart Shaped Par-Baked Pizza Dough, and DIY Dye-Free Cookie Kits.

The bakery also offers Valentine’s Day variety boxes that include a Double Chocolate Cherry Loaf, Strawberry Pain au Chocolat, Cherry Cheesecake Pastry Tart, Raspberry Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Palmiers.

Stay Connected

Homegrown Sourdough Bakery offers online ordering and delivery throughout Tulsa. To stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions, customers can follow the bakery on social media: