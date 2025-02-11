Tulsa flower shop preps for 120th Valentine's Day in business

Mrs. DeHaven's Flower Shop has been a staple in the Tulsa community since 1905. Over the years the shop's florists and designers have created many one-of-a-kind arrangements for special occasions like Valentine's Day.

By: Alyssa Miller

Shop owner Terrie Vaught said it is the busiest holiday for florists. "Most Valentine's senders want flowers bright and early Valentine's morning, so it makes it kind of stressful," she added.

The National Retail Federation conducted a recent survey that showed Americans plan to spend $2.9 billion on flowers. It is the second most purchased gift behind candy for the holiday.

120 years of tradition

Mrs. DeHaven's Flower Shop is celebrating 120 years in business this year. The shop was started by Josephine DeHaven in 1905 and Tulsans quickly became enamored with her fresh and beautiful flowers. Vaught came out of retirement as a florist to help some friends of hers at the shop and ended up buying the place.

"They called me and said 'hey, you want to come help at Valentine's Day?' and I was like oh my gosh that sounds so fun, and here I am 6 years later," she said laughing.

Along with creating custom bouquets the shop also sells faux flowers, plants, gifts and jewelry.

Flowers for any occasion

Mrs. DeHaven's prides itself on having a flower arrangement for any occasion and delivering on time. Customers can choose from pre-made assortments, customize their own, or let one of the shop's floral designers create one for them. For Valentine's Day Vaught orders the flowers in December and said this year that included 2,000 red roses.

Placing an order

There are several ways to place an order for flowers from Mrs. DeHaven's Flower Shop. The shop has a website with a wide selection of floral arrangements by category, including a "Be My Valentine" tab.

Customers can easily order online or by phone and have the flowers delivered fresh or pick them up at 106 East 15th St. in Tulsa.

"If you are particular in what you want, which is fine we do that all the time, call ahead, let us know, and we will have it ready for you the way you want it," said Vaught.

Mrs. DeHaven's is accepting orders for delivery on Valentine's Day until the afternoon of Wednesday, February 12.

The shop's number is 918-583-0118. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.