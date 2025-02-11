Tulsa Fire Department’s new life-saving equipment enhances emergency response

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker joined us to talk about the department's new LIFEPAK 35 cardiac monitor, which improves emergency medical responses, and to offer important winter safety tips.

By: LeAnne Taylor

-

The Tulsa Fire Department has added a new piece of equipment to improve its emergency response efforts: the LIFEPAK 35, a state-of-the-art cardiac monitor. Fire Chief Michael Baker explained how the device could save lives and improve the department's medical response during heart emergencies.

“This is the most current technology for fire and ambulance first response,” Baker said. “It’s really designed for the first response to pre-hospital care in the community.”

A Step Forward in Cardiac Care

The LIFEPAK 35 offers advanced capabilities compared to older equipment used by paramedics. Baker, a former paramedic with 30 years of experience, highlighted how the monitor elevates the department’s ability to manage heart-related emergencies.

“The changes are just incredible. This has a touch screen, which is what we all use now,” Baker said. “We used to have a metronome strapped to the side of the monitor, but now it’s built-in. This helps us do high-quality CPR with more precision.”

The LIFEPAK 35’s rugged design is another key feature, making it suitable for the demanding environment of fire and ambulance response.

“It’s literally drug all over the scene. It’s built to withstand the wear and tear of our work,” Baker said. “It’s firefighter resistant, and it needs to work every time.”

Ensuring Water Supply for Firefighting Efforts

With ongoing concerns about water availability in certain parts of the country, Baker also reassured the public that Tulsa's firefighting operations are well-equipped to handle fires despite potential drought conditions.

“Even though we’re not in a drought right now, we’re aware that drier conditions can impact water supply,” Baker said. “We work closely with the City of Tulsa’s Public Works to ensure that we have the appropriate volumes of water when we need it.”

Winter Fire Safety Tips

As the cold winter months settle in, Chief Baker urged Tulsa residents to safely use electrical outlets and extension cords to prevent fires. He explained the dangers of overloading power strips and using small extension cords for heating devices.

“Don’t plug heaters into extension cords,” Baker emphasized. “They should be plugged directly into the wall outlet. If you must rearrange your furniture, do so, but don’t extend cords for heating devices.”

Baker also warned against running cords under rugs, as this can create fire hazards from overheating.