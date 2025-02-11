Shakeup at Oklahoma State Board of Education: Gov. Stitt Nominates Three New Members

Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated three new members for the Oklahoma State Board of Education after low NAEP scores, emphasizing the need for a renewed focus on education.

By: Brooke Cox

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday nominated three new members to the Oklahoma State Board of Education following what his office describes as controversy at the Oklahoma State Department of Education and disappointing state scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

"Nothing is more important than ensuring Oklahoma kids have the best education possible," Stitt said in a statement. "After months of headlines followed by disappointing NAEP scores this month, it's clear that our education infrastructure has fallen prey to needless political drama. If we want to be the best state for business, we need to make sure our kids have a path to success. It's time for some fresh eyes and a renewed focus on our top 10 goals."

The governor’s nominees to the board are:

Ryan Deathrage of Kingfisher Michael Tinney of Norman Chris VanDenhende of Tulsa

Stitt noted that the nominations are subject to Senate approval. The Governor's office said that Sarah Lepak and Zach Archer will continue to serve in their roles on the board, meaning that sitting board members Donald Burdick, Katie Quebedeaux and Kendra Wesson are being removed.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters responded on X:

"Governor Stitt has joined the swampy political establishment that President Trump is fighting against. The board members that stood with us, working with the Trump Administration to make our schools safer and better, have been fired for political purposes. Every Oklahoman should be clear this move undermines Oklahoma kids and parents and an America First agenda. Stitt believes that the federal government, and not the people, need to continue to control our country. This is disappointing but not surprising. We’ll keep fighting for school choice, parents, kids, and our teachers."

This is a developing story.