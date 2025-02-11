TPS audit results withheld: Why the public can’t see the findings yet

Oklahoma Auditor Cindy Byrd postponed releasing Tulsa Public Schools audit results due to the district's request for delay.

By: Erin Conrad

The Oklahoma state auditor held a news conference Tuesday afternoon where she planned to release the results of a forensic audit of Tulsa Public Schools but revealed she could not do so at the last minute.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd said the results of an audit into Tulsa Public Schools must be withheld after the district asked for a delay.

Why Were The TPS Audit Results Delayed?

Byrd stated that attorneys for TPS have invoked Oklahoma Statute Title 70, section 5-127.1, which allows for school districts to delay the release of audit findings for two weeks.

"In my 28 years of conducting government audits, including countless school districts, no one has ever invoked this statute," Byrd said.

While the specific details of the findings are not yet clear, it is believed to address the district's financial practices and whether any additional mismanagement of funds has been uncovered.

Tulsa Public Schools released the following statement after the press conference:

"Today, Tulsa Public Schools and members of its Board of Education met with representatives of the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office to receive the results of the audit of the district. During these meetings, the state auditor’s office offered an overview of their anticipated findings.

Tulsa Public Schools did not pursue any legal action in response to the state auditor’s scheduled media appearance or report release. In fact, the district was made aware of the auditor’s plans via media reports. The statute (70 O.S., 5-127.1) in question provides for “at least fourteen (14) days prior to the release of the audit to the public.” During that time, a school district under audit may work in cooperation with the State Auditor’s office to offer any clarifying information or additional context that would be important for its stakeholders to have a full understanding of the facts. Additionally, the district does not have the full audit report, has not seen it, and does not make the decision when (or when not) to release it.

As we await the final report and supporting documents from the State Auditor’s office, we will continue to work in the cooperative spirit that Tulsa Public Schools has exercised since July of 2022. During that time, the district has welcomed the opportunity to revise and improve our practices and procedures and will continue to operate in a spirit of continuous improvement. In fact, Tulsa Public Schools has already refined and strengthened most of the areas raised by the state auditor’s office in their narrative today. Our primary focus has been, and remains, working on behalf of the young people we serve."

Why Was Tulsa Public Schools Audited?

Governor Kevin Stitt called for the audit in 2022 after concerns were raised over potentially mishandled public funds. At the time Stitt also said he was concerned that TPS had violated state law by teaching critical race theory.

Some of those events led to the arrest and conviction of former Tulsa Public Schools administrator Devin Fletcher was accused of misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the district.

Fletcher pleaded guilty that October and was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for stealing more than $600,000 from the district.