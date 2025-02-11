Our Blood Institute urges public to donate as sicknesses strain blood supply

Our Blood Institute is facing an emergency blood shortage. OBI says people haven’t been donating because they’ve been sick.

By: Eden Jones

Our Blood Institute is facing an emergency blood shortage. OBI says people haven’t been donating because they’ve been sick. The Executive Director for the Tulsa and Broken Arrow locations, Elizabeth Glover answered some questions about the need for healthy donors.

Q: What is the problem Our Blood Institute is facing?

“People are having flu and colds and people aren’t able to donate that normally would, so that is definitely impacting our blood supply at the moment. So, we're asking all donors that are healthy and well to come out and donate. We are having blood drives that are cancelling, high schools, colleges, things like that. Any cancellations mean donors aren't coming in to donate, so we're asking our community to help spread the word."

Q: Do blood shortages happen often during the wintertime?

"It does happen in the wintertime but not to this degree. It's definitely something's that impacted Oklahoma specifically. We've had the largest impact across the nation right now."

Q: How does this impact patients in hospitals who may need blood?

"If they’re not able to donate that means that our blood is not on the shelf that helps save those lives at the hospital that need it.”

Q: How can people help?

"Anyone over 16 can donate blood, that's what we need. We need people who are eligible and feel healthy and well. We're going to do a mini physical exam and make sure you're not sick with the flu, things that like. We want them to come in, they'll do their medical history with us, make sure they're eligible to donate. You can save up to 3 lives when you come in and donate."

To donate, you can make an appointment by phone, or OBI takes walk-ins at any of their locations. OBI says if you are or have been sick, it's best to wait until you feel better before you donate.



