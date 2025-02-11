Conner Roulette of the Tulsa Oilers named ECHL Player of the Week

Roulette scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games against Utah last week.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The 21-year scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win on Thursday, dished out an assist in a 6-2 loss on Friday and had three points (2g-1a) in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Roulette has 24 points (13g-11a) in 38 games this season, with 11 points (6g, 5a) coming in his last eight outings. The rookie made his pro debut with Tulsa late last season, skating in two regular-season games and three postseason contests.

Prior to turning pro, Roulette tallied 288 points (118g-170a) in 259 career games in the Western Hockey League with Spokane, Saskatoon and Seattle. Last season, he was sixth in the league with 108 points and eighth with 45 goals.

On behalf of Conner Roulette, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.