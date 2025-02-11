OSU Softball remains in top-10 after 2-2 start to season

Next up, Oklahoma State will participate in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla.

By: OSU Athletics

The Oklahoma State softball team remains a consensus top-10 squad in the national rankings after the first weekend of play.

The Cowgirls are ranked No. 9 in the NFCA/GoRout Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings.

The Cowgirls opened their season with a 2-2 record at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

They earned a 9-6 victory over then-No. 9/12 Florida State on opening day and secured a six-inning, 8-0 run-rule win over Northern Colorado on Friday afternoon.

OSU's full rankings:

No. 9 in the Softball America Top 25 No. 9 in the D1Softball Top 25 No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 No. 9 in the NFCA/GoRout DI Top 25 Coaches Poll





Next up, Oklahoma State will participate in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., from February 14-16, where they’ll play five games over three days. OSU will face UCLA, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama.

All five teams are either ranked or receiving votes in the national polls, with three of them in the top 15