OSU Softball remains in top-10 after 2-2 start to season

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 2:46 pm
The Oklahoma State softball team remains a consensus top-10 squad in the national rankings after the first weekend of play.
The Cowgirls are ranked No. 9 in the NFCA/GoRout Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings.
The Cowgirls opened their season with a 2-2 record at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
They earned a 9-6 victory over then-No. 9/12 Florida State on opening day and secured a six-inning, 8-0 run-rule win over Northern Colorado on Friday afternoon.
OSU's full rankings:
Next up, Oklahoma State will participate in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., from February 14-16, where they’ll play five games over three days. OSU will face UCLA, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama.
All five teams are either ranked or receiving votes in the national polls, with three of them in the top 15
February 11th, 2025
September 26th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
February 12th, 2025
February 12th, 2025
February 12th, 2025