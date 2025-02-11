By The Numbers: City of Tulsa winter weather response includes 66 salt spreading trucks

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 3:03 pm
Wednesday morning's forecast for the Tulsa metro, according to the News On 6 weather experts, calls for the potential of slick travel due to wintry precipitation, with critical temperatures determining whether rain transitions to sleet, impacting road conditions.
Ahead of the weather, the City of Tulsa is prepared with a response plan. Here's a by-the-numbers look at Tulsa's resources available to "make expressways and arterial streets safe and passable as soon as possible."
According to the City, Crews are assigned to 36 specific routes totaling approximately 1,770 lane-miles, which is approximately the same distance as driving from Tulsa to San Francisco.
Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts. Once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based on traffic and steepness.
Check out the City's emergency response routes and other maps at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.
