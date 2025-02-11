By The Numbers: City of Tulsa winter weather response includes 66 salt spreading trucks

The City of Tulsa is prepared to clear the roads of any winter weather that comes this way. Here's a by-the-numbers look at the city's resources available to clear the roads this year.

By: Drake Johnson

Wednesday morning's forecast for the Tulsa metro, according to the News On 6 weather experts, calls for the potential of slick travel due to wintry precipitation, with critical temperatures determining whether rain transitions to sleet, impacting road conditions.

🔗Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest weather information here.

Ahead of the weather, the City of Tulsa is prepared with a response plan. Here's a by-the-numbers look at Tulsa's resources available to "make expressways and arterial streets safe and passable as soon as possible."

66 trucks mounted with salt spreaders Of the 66 trucks with spreaders, 55 have mounted snowplows. 4 trucks, mounted with plows that have Liquid Applicator Systems for brine application when appropriate 7 4x4 pick-up trucks equipped with snowplows 2 motor graders for use as plows 210 employees (including drivers and support staff) Approximately 8,000 tons of salt and still receiving material 2 salt brine mixing systems with 40,000 gallons of salt brine





How does Tulsa clear streets during winter weather?

According to the City, Crews are assigned to 36 specific routes totaling approximately 1,770 lane-miles, which is approximately the same distance as driving from Tulsa to San Francisco.

Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts. Once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based on traffic and steepness.

Check out the City's emergency response routes and other maps at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.

