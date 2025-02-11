Tulsa County deputy arrested, accused of obstruction during stolen property investigation

TCSO arrested one of its own deputies for misdemeanor obstruction on Tuesday.

By: Drake Johnson

TCSO said Brad Smalygo, 40, was booked into the Tulsa County jail after refusing to comply with a search warrant in connection to a stolen property investigation.

The sheriff's office said Smalygo is a certified Deputy with TCSO. He was hired on Feb. 18, 2014. He is now on unpaid administrative leave.

Authorities said additional charges are possible once the investigation ends.