Tulsa County deputy arrested, accused of obstruction during stolen property investigation

TCSO arrested one of its own deputies for misdemeanor obstruction on Tuesday.

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 4:25 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested one of its deputies for misdemeanor obstruction on Tuesday.

TCSO said Brad Smalygo, 40, was booked into the Tulsa County jail after refusing to comply with a search warrant in connection to a stolen property investigation.

The sheriff's office said Smalygo is a certified Deputy with TCSO. He was hired on Feb. 18, 2014. He is now on unpaid administrative leave.

Authorities said additional charges are possible once the investigation ends.

