Broken Arrow man collecting student letters for soldiers overseas

A National Guard member from Broken Arrow walked around the city Tuesday collecting letters from students to be delivered to service members overseas.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A member of the Oklahoma National Guard from Broken Arrow is collecting thousands of letters written by kids at Broken Arrow schools for soldiers overseas.

Michael Goodin and his friend, Harold Radcliffe, walked to seven schools in Broken Arrow Tuesday, picking up the letters and carrying them in backpacks.

SUPPORTING THE MILITARY

Michael Goodin, who has been in the military for more than 15 years, walked for several miles across Broken Arrow to collect letters for Oklahoma National Guard members who had just deployed to Africa.

"I remember when I was in Afghanistan getting letters from home, people I didn't even know,” said Goodin. “I don't know how they got them or where they came from. I just remember kids say the craziest things, and it brings a smile to your face."

RETURNING THE FAVOR

Goodin knew he wanted to get letters to the soldiers and decided to get with Broken Arrow Public Schools to make it happen. Kids lined the streets, gave Goodin high-fives, and sang patriotic songs.

The kids at Park Lane Early Childhood Center were excited to see Michael and wanted soldiers to know they appreciate what they do.

“Because they save our world,” said Nona Neil.

“I know they’re for soldiers and they’re awesome,” said Peyton Ennis. “Made for big and strong.”

The kids wrote personalized letters, complete with messages and artwork.

“Coloring, and making some cards and making hearts,” said Sumaryian Johnson.

REMINDERS OF HOME

Goodin says getting these letters reminds service members who are far away of home.

"You don't necessarily need to hear that people understand but being able to see that they're thankful that you're there,” said Goodin. “They've got your back. There's enough negativity going on all around you, especially when you're deployed."

He says the letters always make them smile because you never know what the kids might say.

"There's probably some basketball scores in there or some information about the Super Bowl,” said Goodin. “They don't like Patrick Mahomes or whatever, so that will probably be in there. There will be stuff about taking out the bad guys, we're all rooting for you."

It means a lot to see kids care.

"We saw one a second ago that was just a long letter. There was a little bit of artwork on the sides, but some kid sat down and took the time to write this long letter, just so that one soldier somewhere could read it. It's just touching,” said Goodin.

NEXT STOP

The letters were dropped off with the Blue Star Mothers of Broken Arrow to be sent to Oklahomans serving overseas.

