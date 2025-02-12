New Savvy Tulsa program empowers residents to share city's story

Tulsa’s tourism scene is getting a fresh approach with the launch of Savvy Tulsa, a new initiative designed to equip Tulsans with the tools to share the city’s story.

By: Katie Alexander

“Savvy Tulsa is a tourism ambassador program meant to equip people, Tulsans, to be able to tell Tulsa’s story with authenticity, with warmth and with confidence,” said Jonathan Huskey, Director of Communications for Tulsa Regional Tourism. “Tulsa is a great place. We love Tulsa, we love our city, and we want people to be able to tell that story to people that are coming and visiting for the first time.”

The program will be delivered through an online, self-guided course. Participants will learn about the history, culture, and key features of Tulsa, hearing from notable community leaders including the city’s mayor, key business figures, and all three principal chiefs from our tribal nations.

Huskey said that the course will not only inform participants about the city’s past but also illustrate the vital role tourism plays in the city’s economic growth.

Upon completing the course, participants will graduate and receive exclusive Savvy Tulsa gear, such as T-shirts and decals. Graduates will also be added to a volunteer database, giving them opportunities to participate in city events and tourism-related activities in the future.

“There will be a graduation ceremony and you will get access to all sorts of kind of cool marketing collateral,” Huskey said. “It’s an ongoing process that benefits those that go through it, and it benefits the city as a whole.”

The Savvy Tulsa program is set to launch on Friday. Those who are interested can find more information on the Visit Tulsa website.