Tulsa mayor creates Office of Children, Youth and Families to help 15,000 kids

Mayor Monroe Nichols announced the creation of a new city office aimed at improving outcomes for Tulsa children, with a goal of putting 15,000 kids on a path to economic mobility by 2030.

By: Emory Bryan

-

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is establishing the Office of Children, Youth and Families in an effort to improve opportunities for young people.

The city is partnering with the nonprofit ImpactTulsa to operate the new office, which will be funded initially with $115,000, pending City Council approval.

Nichols said the initiative is his office’s top priority.

"And the primary goal is to put 15,000 Tulsa children on the path to economic mobility by 2030. It's certainly ambitious, but it's something we can do together," Nichols said.

ImpactTulsa to oversee operations

Ashley Philippsen, executive director of ImpactTulsa, will run the office. Deputy Mayor Krystal Reyes will oversee it and report directly to Nichols.

"This is about ensuring that education, housing, workforce development, and family support systems are coordinated and responsive and designed to remove barriers, not reinforce them," Philippsen said.

Nichols emphasized that investing in young people "from the cradle to career" will benefit the entire city.

"If we can align our resources with the largest community foundation, in a very generous city, with the work we see all across this city every day, I think we'll be in good shape," Nichols said.

Next steps

One of the office’s goals is to ensure Tulsa children have the resources needed to earn more than their parents. The city will convene 40 organizations already working in this space for a meeting in April to coordinate efforts and expand impact, rather than duplicate existing programs.