Q&A: Greenwood Rising and the Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail

Greenwood Rising will display a new marker as part of the Oklahoma African-American Historic Trail, honoring Black Wall Street and Black frontier towns. Installation is set for spring.

By: Ethan Wright

A new initiative is preserving Oklahoma’s African-American history—one marker at a time. The Oklahoma African-American Historic Trail, championed by former State Senator Kevin Matthews and the 400 Years of African-American History Commission, is placing historic markers at significant locations across the state. We spoke with Dr. Raymond Doswell about the project and the newest marker coming to Greenwood Rising.

What is the marker?

A: "We’re very honored to be included in the Oklahoma African-American Historic Trail project, which was championed by former State Senator Kevin Matthews and the 400 Years of African-American History Commission.

There’s a plan to place historic markers at several significant locations around the state, primarily in Black frontier towns. We will have a marker here in front of Greenwood Rising sometime this spring."

Why here at Greenwood Rising?

A: "We were asked to display the marker and represent the entirety of Greenwood. As a location that can not only display the marker prominently—where lots of people visit, over 40,000 to 50,000 annually—we can also be caretakers of the marker."

Why now?

A: "Well, the trail is a new project, although it’s something that’s been worked on for a while. It’s an important time for folks to have an understanding of the real significance and unique nature of African-American history here in Oklahoma.

The Black frontier movement is really amazing when you think about the hundreds and thousands of people who came to this area looking for a better life, and wanting to improve their standing after the Great Migration.

Instead of going to some of the big cities around the country, which millions did—like New York, St. Louis, and Chicago—they were encouraged to come to Oklahoma or the Oklahoma region."

How far does Oklahoma’s Black history reach?

A: "Black Wall Street is kind of an epicenter of a lot of interest and perhaps a Black “Main Street” of sorts, but the frontier towns in Oklahoma really thrived.

In terms of understanding the economics of Tulsa as well, the land ownership that was created was not just here in this main part of the city. These towns were important, especially after the Tulsa Race Massacre, to help people rebuild—and rebuild quickly. So this area became an attractive place for African Americans from around the country to come."

How is this project funded?

A: "Through the Oklahoma Historical Museum, folks can apply for programming dollars as well to help support understanding the history of these communities. Through that, the funding was there, and it helped create the markers."

Is that a physical trail?

A: "Well, it’s less of an actual physical trail. The idea is that there will be different cities where you can go and see the different markers once it’s all complete. We’re in the very early stages of this. And again, we’re just a part of it. My understanding is that one could start here and ultimately end up in Oklahoma City."

When can people see the marker?

A: "So, we are unveiling it at a private ceremony tonight. We’re actually having a private event for donors this evening.

The actual erection of the marker won’t happen until spring. We’re going to physically put it outside the building. We may have the marker put on display, perhaps inside the History Center, so folks can at least take a look at it."