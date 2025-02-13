School closings: Some Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning ahead of winter weather

Several schools have canceled or moved to virtual learning for Thursday due to winter weather.

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 7:21 am

By: News On 6


Keep Up With Schools Closings on the News On 6 Closings Page

Afton SchoolsClosed Thursday
Avant SchoolsClosed Thursday
Bartlesville SchoolsClosed Thursday
C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Mayes Co.Closed Thursday
C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Nowata Co.Closed Thursday
C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Rogers Co.Closed Thursday
C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Washington Co.Closed Thursday
Caney Valley SchoolsClosed Thursday
Claremore Church of the NazareneClosed Wednesday
Dewey SchoolsClosed Thursday
Drexel AcademyDistance Learning
Evergreen ChurchClosed: No Evening Events
Faith Baptist Church SapulpaClosed Wednesday: No Activities
First Baptist Church GroveClosed Wednesday: No Evening Events
First Methodist Church TulsaClosed: No Evening Events
Grove SchoolsClosed Thursday: Distance Learning
Jennings SchoolsClosed Thursday
Lowrey SchoolsClosed Thursday
McCord SchoolsDistance Learning
Nowata SchoolsDistance Learning: Thursday
OK Wesleyan UniversityDistance Learning: Through Thursday
Oklahoma Union SchoolsClosed Thursday
Oologah Talala SchoolsClosed Thursday
Osage Hills SchoolClosed Thursday
Pawnee SchoolsDistance Learning
Prue SchoolsDistance Learning
Quapaw SchoolsClosed
Shidler SchoolsDistance Learning
Skiatook SchoolsDistance Learning
Sperry SchoolsClosed Thursday
Stillwater SchoolsClosed Thursday
The Bridge ChurchClosed: No Evening Events
Tri County Tech BartlesvilleClosed Thursday
White Oak SchoolsClosed Thursday
Woodland SchoolsDistance Learning: Thursday
Wynona Schools
Distance Learning: Thursday



You can keep up to date with News On 6 weather coverage here.
