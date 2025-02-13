School closings: Some Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning ahead of winter weather

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 7:21 am
Several schools have canceled or moved to virtual learning for Thursday due to winter weather.
Keep Up With Schools Closings on the News On 6 Closings Page
|Afton Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Avant Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Bartlesville Schools
|Closed Thursday
|C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Mayes Co.
|Closed Thursday
|C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Nowata Co.
|Closed Thursday
|C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Rogers Co.
|Closed Thursday
|C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Washington Co.
|Closed Thursday
|Caney Valley Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Claremore Church of the Nazarene
|Closed Wednesday
|Dewey Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Drexel Academy
|Distance Learning
|Evergreen Church
|Closed: No Evening Events
|Faith Baptist Church Sapulpa
|Closed Wednesday: No Activities
|First Baptist Church Grove
|Closed Wednesday: No Evening Events
|First Methodist Church Tulsa
|Closed: No Evening Events
|Grove Schools
|Closed Thursday: Distance Learning
|Jennings Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Lowrey Schools
|Closed Thursday
|McCord Schools
|Distance Learning
|Nowata Schools
|Distance Learning: Thursday
|OK Wesleyan University
|Distance Learning: Through Thursday
|OK Wesleyan University
|Distance Learning: Through Thursday
|Oklahoma Union Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Oologah Talala Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Osage Hills School
|Closed Thursday
|Pawnee Schools
|Distance Learning
|Prue Schools
|Distance Learning
|Quapaw Schools
|Closed
|Shidler Schools
|Distance Learning
|Skiatook Schools
|Distance Learning
|Sperry Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Stillwater Schools
|Closed Thursday
|The Bridge Church
|Closed: No Evening Events
|Tri County Tech Bartlesville
|Closed Thursday
|White Oak Schools
|Closed Thursday
|Woodland Schools
|Distance Learning: Thursday
|Wynona Schools
|Distance Learning: Thursday
|You can keep up to date with News On 6 weather coverage here.
February 13th, 2025
February 8th, 2025
February 2nd, 2025
February 1st, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 13th, 2025