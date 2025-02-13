School closings: Some Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning ahead of winter weather

Several schools have canceled or moved to virtual learning for Thursday due to winter weather.

By: News On 6

Afton Schools Closed Thursday Avant Schools Closed Thursday Bartlesville Schools Closed Thursday C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Mayes Co. Closed Thursday C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Nowata Co. Closed Thursday C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Rogers Co. Closed Thursday C.A.R.D. Senior Centers Washington Co. Closed Thursday Caney Valley Schools Closed Thursday Claremore Church of the Nazarene Closed Wednesday Dewey Schools Closed Thursday Drexel Academy Distance Learning Evergreen Church Closed: No Evening Events Faith Baptist Church Sapulpa Closed Wednesday: No Activities First Baptist Church Grove Closed Wednesday: No Evening Events First Methodist Church Tulsa Closed: No Evening Events Grove Schools Closed Thursday: Distance Learning Jennings Schools Closed Thursday Lowrey Schools Closed Thursday McCord Schools Distance Learning Nowata Schools Distance Learning: Thursday OK Wesleyan University Distance Learning: Through Thursday OK Wesleyan University Distance Learning: Through Thursday Oklahoma Union Schools Closed Thursday Oologah Talala Schools Closed Thursday Osage Hills School Closed Thursday Pawnee Schools Distance Learning Prue Schools Distance Learning Quapaw Schools Closed Shidler Schools Distance Learning Skiatook Schools Distance Learning Sperry Schools Closed Thursday Stillwater Schools Closed Thursday The Bridge Church Closed: No Evening Events Tri County Tech Bartlesville Closed Thursday White Oak Schools Closed Thursday Woodland Schools Distance Learning: Thursday Wynona Schools Distance Learning: Thursday



