'He did take something from us that is not replaceable:' Mother of murdered Cleveland teen is still in shock

The family of 18-year-old Jett Brummett says they're still in shock he's no longer with them following a deadly shooting in Tulsa over the weekend.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

Tulsa Police have now arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting over the weekend that left two teenagers dead, and two others injured.

Arturo Degollado Jr., and Jett Brummett were both 18 years old and were both shot and killed inside Arturo's car.

Jett's mother says she is still in shock her son is gone.

Who was Jett Brummett?

Jett Brummett was a senior at Cleveland High School, and his mom says he had a good heart and loved people.

"He could make friends anywhere he went; he didn't ever pick on anybody he was friends with anybody in school from any of the different kinds of groups," said Crystal Brummett, Jett's mother.

He also loved his two sisters. "He was a really good brother we fought but it's normal for brothers and sisters, but I know he would do anything for me or my sister," said Jaydn Davidson, Jett's sister.

Why was Jett in Tulsa the night of the shooting?

Crystal Brummett says Jett went to Tulsa Friday night to hang out and spend the night with a friend he knew who used to go to Cleveland High School with him.

The moments after Jett was shot:

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. the next day Jett's sister got a call Jett had been shot in a car along with three other teenagers.

"I was trying to stay calm, and I called my mom, and as soon as I got off the phone Mom, I was just crying and freaking out," said Davidson.

What happened next?

Crystal drove to Tulsa and started going to hospitals to see if she could find her son.

"We didn't know at the time that Jett never did make it to any of the hospitals," said Brummett.

Then a Tulsa Police Detective confirmed her son was dead.

Jett's last moments

People at the scene told Crystal they tried to help Jett, and before his final moments, tried to call her, but couldn't unlock his phone.

Brummett said, "It makes me just wish they would've been able to get ahold of me but on the other hand, I don't know if that would have been caused more pain."

What does justice look like for his mother, Crystal Brummett?

"I mean, I want him to do his time and just know he did take something from us that is not replaceable," said Brummett.

What's next in the investigation?

Christopher Atjun, 18, and the 16-year-old were charged by the Tulsa County District Attorney's office Tuesday with first-degree murder.

News On 6 is not naming the 16-year-old because he is a minor.

Contributing to the victim's families:

A GoFundMe has been made for Jett and Arturo to help pay for funeral expenses.

Related Coverage:

🔗 Tulsa Deadly Teen Ambush Shooting: What We Know So Far

🔗 Family and Community Remember Teens Killed in Tulsa Quadruple Shooting

🔗 2 Teenagers Killed, 2 Others Injured in Ambush Shooting at Tulsa Apartment Complex