Owasso school bonds: $193M construction bond fails, voters approve transportation bond

Voters in Owasso had mixed results concerning a $197 million bond package Tuesday, with the outcome halting the district’s plans for a new 5th-grade center.

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 8:40 pm

By: Carrie Winchel


OWASSO, Okla. -

Voters in Owasso shot down a $193 million bond proposal Tuesday, with the proposal just missing the mark of 60% majority to pass.

February 11, 2025 election results

School bonds in Oklahoma must earn a 60% supermajority at the polls in order to pass. Because of this, even though 58.5% of voters said “yes” to the construction bond, it still failed.

Owasso Public Schools had big plans for the bond package. The biggest price tag is a $62 million plan to build a new 5th-grade center.

A $4.4 million transportation bond proposal did get Owasso voters’ approval. 61.6% of voters approved, meaning Owasso’s Proposition 2 passed.
