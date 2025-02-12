Owasso school bonds: $193M construction bond fails, voters approve transportation bond

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 8:40 pm
Voters in Owasso shot down a $193 million bond proposal Tuesday, with the proposal just missing the mark of 60% majority to pass.
February 11, 2025 election results
School bonds in Oklahoma must earn a 60% supermajority at the polls in order to pass. Because of this, even though 58.5% of voters said “yes” to the construction bond, it still failed.
Owasso Public Schools had big plans for the bond package. The biggest price tag is a $62 million plan to build a new 5th-grade center.
A $4.4 million transportation bond proposal did get Owasso voters’ approval. 61.6% of voters approved, meaning Owasso’s Proposition 2 passed.
