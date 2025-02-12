Wagoner County voters approve sales tax to pay for $13.5M jail death settlement

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 8:32 pm
Voters in Wagoner County have agreed to pay more in sales tax to fund a settlement after someone died in the county jail.
92.9 % of voters said “yes” to the quarter-of-a-penny increase, which will fund the $13.5 million settlement.
If the sales tax had not passed, county commissioners said they would have voted to increase property taxes.
During a meeting held in early Feb. 2025, people who live in the county and would be impacted by the tax asked what was being done to prevent another lawsuit from happening.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott told the crowd the jail has hired more than a dozen medical professionals as a response to the lawsuit. Those healthcare workers are available 24/7 to respond to emergencies in the jail.
