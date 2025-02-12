DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa winter weather timeline with Travis and Stacia

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 8:50 pm
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and News on 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight shared a live update on KOTV's Facebook page Tuesday evening, giving us an in-depth timeline of the winter weather expected in the Tulsa area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
You can watch their exclusive breakdown of our forecast below, plus we've linked some need-to-know info below.
Latest forecast: Oklahoma braces for winter storm with sleet, snow, & ice possible; travel advisory in effect
