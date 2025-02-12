DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa winter weather timeline with Travis and Stacia

Travis and Stacia answer your questions and break down the timeline as wintry weather moves toward the Tulsa area.

Tuesday, February 11th 2025, 8:50 pm

By: Travis Meyer


TULSA, Okla. -

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and News on 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight shared a live update on KOTV's Facebook page Tuesday evening, giving us an in-depth timeline of the winter weather expected in the Tulsa area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

You can watch their exclusive breakdown of our forecast below, plus we've linked some need-to-know info below.

Latest forecast: Oklahoma braces for winter storm with sleet, snow, & ice possible; travel advisory in effect

School closings in the Tulsa area
Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer

Travis Meyer understands the consequences that wind, drought, rain, heat and hail bring to rural families. He's lived it.

