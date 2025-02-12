Jenks school, transportation bonds pass. Here’s what’s next

Voters in Jenks approved a $19 million bond package Tuesday, paving the way for improvements to athletic facilities and safety.

By: Carrie Winchel

Voters in Jenks approved a $19 million bond package Tuesday, with 81.4% of them saying “yes.”

February 11, 2025 election results

School bonds in Oklahoma must earn a 60% supermajority at the polls in order to pass.

The school district asked voters to approve a more than $19 million bond package. The money will be used to upgrade the tennis facility, aquatic center, and high school performing arts center, as well as some safety upgrades. The district also plans to expand the freshman academy, which leaders say is needed to accommodate enrollment growth and new educational programs.

The $650,000 Transportation Bond passed with 81.8% of voters approving.