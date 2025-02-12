Green County family speaks out after DUI suspect who hit them on Christmas is charged in deadly collision

A Green Country family says they're outraged after learning the drunk driver who hit them on Christmas Day is now accused of hitting and killing another man on the same stretch of highway.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Don Brown Shares What Happened on Christmas Day

Don Brown tells News on 6 that the family was headed home after spending Christmas with relatives when they were struck by a driver.

"I had noticed before it happened some lights coming up on us, but I didn’t know what was going to happen and then all of a sudden he slammed in the back of us," Don said.

A Drunk Driver at 100 MPH

Troopers say the driver who hit the Browns, Aaron Brixey, was intoxicated and speeding more than 100 miles an hour.

Grateful but Still Haunted by the Incident

Don Brown explained, "When he hit us I’m just glad and thankful that we were in our larger vehicle instead of one of our smaller ones because it could’ve been a lot worse."

Shock and Anger Over Brixey’s Second Crash

The Browns were thankful when Brixey was charged with DUI, though it was a misdemeanor. But they were shocked to learn that while Brixey was out on bond, he was arrested again for driving drunk on the same highway, this time crashing into more cars and killing someone.

“I just can’t believe people drive intoxicated anymore with Ubers and everything else out there and especially on the highway, not caring for other people, and on Christmas, it’s one of those where we’re thankful to still be here,” Don Brown said.

Brixey’s Latest Crash Leads to Tragic Outcome

Brixey’s most recent crash took place over the weekend. Troopers report that he hit one vehicle, then crashed into a second car and flipped it. One man was killed in the accident.

Frustration with the Judicial System

Don Brown voiced his frustration, saying, “I think the biggest thing is the fact that how our judicial system can allow someone back on the streets this fast to allow them to drive after they've committed a DUI or DWI."

Brixey Arrested for First-Degree Manslaughter

Aaron Brixey was booked into the Rogers County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, among several other complaints. News On 6 reached out to Brixey’s attorney’s office, but they declined to comment.