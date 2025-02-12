UPDATE: How Tulsa crews are working to treat roads as winter weather moves through

Tulsa crews are working around the clock to treat roads as winter weather moves through the area, focusing on main streets, bridges, and hospitals to keep them safe.

Tulsa road crews have been working around the clock to keep streets clear as winter weather moves through the metro.

Tim McCorkell with the City of Tulsa joined us to discuss road conditions and ongoing efforts.

When did crews begin working on the roads?

"Our crews started around midnight," McCorkell said. "The roads were wet, so we immediately started applying salt to create a barrier before the freezing precipitation arrived. Everything was going well until about 4:45 a.m. when a burst of sleet covered everything. At that point, we had to start plowing."

What are the current road conditions?

"We’ve been able to clear a lot of the main roads, and in the curb lanes, water is running pretty well," McCorkell said. "But drivers still need to be cautious, especially in turn lanes and on certain hills. North Tulsa got hit a little harder, so we’re still working in that area."

How do crews prepare for different types of winter weather?

"We’re prepared for all kinds of conditions, but some take longer to handle," McCorkell said. "Snow is easier to clear from the roads, but sleet, ice, and freezing temperatures require more salt applications. Sunlight would help, but until then, it just takes more time."

How many crews are working, and what’s the plan for the rest of the day?

"We have about 60 trucks out right now," McCorkell said. "For a full 24-hour shift, it takes over 200 people, including management, clerical staff, mechanics, and drivers. This shift will end at noon, and another crew will take over with the goal of getting everything cleared before dark."

How does the city coordinate with Tulsa Public Schools?

"Tulsa Public Schools actually purchase materials from us, and we store them in our dome," McCorkell explained. "Our loaders track how much material is used so we can restock when needed."

Drivers are reminded to be cautious and give snowplows and salt trucks plenty of space while they work.

