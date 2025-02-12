Tulsa road conditions: ODOT urges caution on roads as crews work to clear snow and ice

ODOT crews are working to clear ice and snow from Oklahoma highways, urging drivers to slow down, give plows space, and use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.

By: Brooke Cox

As winter weather continues to impact Oklahoma’s highways, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is urging drivers to slow down and give road crews space as they work to clear ice and snow.

News On 6 spoke with TJ Gerlach from ODOT about current road conditions and what drivers need to know.

Q: What is your crew’s number one priority right now?

A: “Our crews are out there treating and plowing the sleet and snow off highways. We’re monitoring conditions and treating everything as we can. We especially want to caution drivers about bridges and overpasses.”

Q: Your crews started working early this morning. What should drivers know when they come across ODOT trucks on the highway?

A: “If you come upon one of our trucks, we ask that you stay back about 200 to 300 feet—that’s about four or five school bus lengths. This gives our crews the space they need to do their job safely. The salt and sand mixture coming from the back of our trucks can sometimes come out unexpectedly, and we want to make sure everyone stays safe and avoids vehicle damage.”

Q: What can you tell us about the conditions on Highway 169 northbound near the Caney River Bridge?

A: “That bridge was pretty slick, and unfortunately, we’ve had some drivers who weren’t adjusting for conditions. They slid out, and that’s all I know at the moment. We just want to urge people to slow down, give themselves plenty of space, and drive cautiously.”

Q: Bridges and overpasses tend to be trouble spots in winter weather. Can you explain why they pose a greater risk?

A: “Absolutely. Those are our biggest trouble spots right now.”

ODOT continues to monitor conditions and advises drivers to check road updates before heading out. For the latest traffic updates, visit ODOT’s website or follow them on social media.