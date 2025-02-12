Tulsa Police investigating shooting near Peoria and Apache

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Peoria and Apache after a man was found with a gunshot wound following an altercation late Tuesday night.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Peoria and Apache after a man was found with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. but initially could not locate a victim.

A short time later, police discovered the man a few streets over from the scene with a single gunshot wound.

Authorities say the incident appears to stem from an altercation between the victim and another man.

The victim is expected to survive, and police continue to investigate the situation.