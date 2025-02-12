Tulsa Police investigating shooting near Peoria and Apache

Wednesday, February 12th 2025, 8:36 am
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Peoria and Apache after a man was found with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. but initially could not locate a victim.
A short time later, police discovered the man a few streets over from the scene with a single gunshot wound.
Authorities say the incident appears to stem from an altercation between the victim and another man.
The victim is expected to survive, and police continue to investigate the situation.
February 12th, 2025
February 12th, 2025
February 10th, 2025
February 10th, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 13th, 2025