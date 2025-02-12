Health Matters with TSET: How to recognize and prevent heart disease

Women often experience unique and lesser-known heart disease symptoms, which can lead to delayed diagnosis—experts emphasize awareness and prevention.

By: Amy Slanchik

You may have Valentine's Day plans figured out, but it's also a good time to show yourself some love by taking care of your heart.

Women are more likely than men to have unique symptoms when it comes to heart disease.

In today's Health Matters with TSET, Amy Slanchik finds out why.

Q: What are some common symptoms of heart disease?

A: Patients may not be diagnosed with heart disease until they have a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure, but common symptoms are crushing chest pain with shortness of breath, and pain moving into the left arm. Experts say sometimes heart disease can be caught early, but some people may have no symptoms at all.

Q: What are some lesser-known symptoms of heart disease?

A: Dr. Saran Oliver at Ascension St. John in Tulsa said lesser-known symptoms could include pain in the upper back or between the shoulder blades, shortness of breath on its own, nausea and vomiting, numbness in both arms at the same time, jaw pain, dizziness, and profound fatigue.

"Fatigue is something very, very common and very vague. I think it has to be something where you know you're 'normal.' You know what normally do and you literally are unable to do your normal daily activities. You know this is not how you normally function,” Dr. Oliver said.

Q: What role do age and gender play when it comes to the symptoms someone could experience?

A: Dr. Oliver said anyone over the age of 75 is more likely to have typical symptoms, like the feeling of an elephant on your chest.

But she said "atypical" heart disease symptoms are more common for women, ages 35 to 45.

"It's very rare for a 35-year-old woman to have heart disease but you have to know your history,” Dr. Oliver said.

Q: Why can symptoms for heart disease be different for men and women?

A: "We're built differently. It might be subtle, but our hearts are built somewhat differently. We have smaller vessels as women. The way the heart disease develops in women is sometimes a little bit different. The type of plaquing, where the plaque develops...hormones. All those things kind of tie in to why women may present with more atypical symptoms. And that is part of the reason why sometimes women don't get diagnosed as quickly as men, as having heart attacks or having heart disease, because the symptoms can be so different,” Dr. Oliver said.

Q: Is there anything I can do to help prevent heart disease?

A: Dr. Oliver said her biggest takeaway is lifestyle. She encourages people to get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day and eat fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

"Lifestyle is very, very important. It's the one thing that truly does improve your health, improve your outcomes, improve longevity,” she said.