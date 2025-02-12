Tulsa Chamber Chairman Bill Knight focuses on growth, jobs, and education in 2025

Bill Knight, the 2025 Tulsa Regional Chamber chairman, is prioritizing economic growth, workforce development, community initiatives, and regional tourism to drive Tulsa’s prosperity.

By: Brooke Cox

The Tulsa Regional Chamber named Bill Knight as its chairman for 2025 in January. Knight, who also leads Bill Knight Ford, is focusing on several key initiatives aimed at economic growth and business development.

One of the chamber’s primary goals is to attract new businesses to Tulsa while strengthening existing enterprises.

Community Development and Public Safety

In addition to business expansion, Knight emphasized the chamber’s commitment to community development, particularly addressing homelessness and public safety. He acknowledged the complexity of homelessness, citing factors such as mental health and living wages.

The chamber plans to collaborate with city leaders, including the new mayor’s administration, to develop coordinated solutions.

Workforce Development and Education

A major focus for Knight and the chamber is workforce development, particularly within Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). He stressed the importance of building a strong educational foundation, asserting that a strong Tulsa requires a robust public school system.

With local control of the district now in place, Knight expressed confidence in TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson and her leadership team. The business community, he noted, must actively support TPS through initiatives such as career exploration programs and financial aid assistance for students in need.

Regional Tourism and Emerging Industries

The chamber is also working to enhance regional tourism, including advancements at the convention center hotel.

Additionally, Knight highlighted the growing interest in Tulsa as a technology hub, specifically in drone technology. He sees this sector as a unique opportunity for economic expansion, given Tulsa’s cost of living and quality of life advantages.

Balancing Leadership Roles

As chairman, Knight is balancing his role at Bill Knight Ford and Knight Automotive with his responsibilities at the chamber. He credited his company’s leadership team for allowing him to dedicate time to chamber initiatives. At this stage in his career, he views the chairmanship as a way to give back to the Tulsa community.

Looking Ahead

As he embarks on his tenure, Knight reiterated his commitment to supporting Tulsa Public Schools and fostering economic growth. The chamber aims to create meaningful opportunities for students and professionals alike, ensuring a prosperous future for the region.