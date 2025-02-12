MetroLink Tulsa activates snow routes due to winter weather; What riders need to know

Wednesday, February 12th 2025, 10:23 am
MetroLink Tulsa has implemented its Snow Routes for Tuesday, Feb. 12, in response to hazardous road conditions caused by ongoing winter weather.
The adjusted routes will remain in effect until the end of the day unless conditions improve, and further updates are issued.
Passengers are advised to check for service updates throughout the day and allow for potential delays.
