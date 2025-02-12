MetroLink Tulsa activates snow routes due to winter weather; What riders need to know

Metrolink Tulsa activates Snow Routes amid winter weather; regular fares in effect, with modified bus services and potential delays.

Wednesday, February 12th 2025, 10:23 am

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

MetroLink Tulsa has implemented its Snow Routes for Tuesday, Feb. 12, in response to hazardous road conditions caused by ongoing winter weather.

The adjusted routes will remain in effect until the end of the day unless conditions improve, and further updates are issued.

What Riders Need to Know

  1. Regular fares remain in effect – rides are not free today.
  2. Some bus routes have been modified to ensure safety and accessibility.
  3. Rideshare services (LinkAssist & MicroLink) may have altered pick-up and drop-off locations.


Passengers are advised to check for service updates throughout the day and allow for potential delays.
