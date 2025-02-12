Mystery unfolds as 'Clue' takes the stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, February 12th 2025, 11:09 am
A classic whodunit is captivating Tulsa audiences this week as the touring production of Clue brings its fast-paced, comedic mystery to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The play, inspired by the beloved board game and cult-classic film, runs through Sunday with matinee performances over the weekend.
The production features a dynamic cast, including Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum and David Hess as Colonel Mustard. Following a successful opening night, the actors shared their excitement about bringing the show to Tulsa.
“Every city is different,” they noted. “Even though the show remains the same each night, audience reactions vary. Some jokes land differently in different markets, but the experience is always exciting.”
Fans of the Clue movie and board game will find plenty of familiar elements woven into the production, alongside fresh creative twists. While the performances are inspired by iconic portrayals in the film, the actors emphasize that they are not mere imitations. Instead, they aim to honor the spirit of the original characters while making them their own.
The stage itself plays a significant role in bringing the mystery to life. Each of the famous rooms from the game, including the Study, Ballroom, and Kitchen, is meticulously recreated. The set design is described as a pop-up book, with rooms revealing themselves in unexpected ways.
With a runtime of approximately 85 minutes and no intermission, Clue keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. The dialogue is fast-paced, the humor is sharp, and the mystery unfolds at breakneck speed.
“We have a large crew, both traveling and local, that works tirelessly behind the scenes,” the actors explained. “There are actually more crew members than actors, constantly moving and shifting elements to bring the mansion to life.”
The production is recommended for audiences 10 and up, making it a great choice for a date night, girls’ night out, or family outing.
Each of the six suspects in Clue arrives at the mansion with a secret they are desperate to keep hidden. Colonel Mustard is portrayed as overly self-assured yet not as intelligent as he believes. Professor Plum, on the other hand, has a questionable past, having lost his medical license before finding work with the government.
As the plot unfolds, the characters' secrets add layers of intrigue to the mystery.
For those eager to solve the mystery, tickets are available through Celebrity Attractions. The production runs through Sunday, with multiple performances, including matinees. A full schedule is listed below.
Whether a longtime fan of Clue or a newcomer to the story, audiences are in for an evening of suspense, laughter, and surprises.
