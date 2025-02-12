Mystery unfolds as 'Clue' takes the stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

The touring production of "Clue" brings its fast-paced, comedic mystery to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, delighting audiences with a dynamic cast, intricate set design, and an engaging whodunit storyline.

By: Brooke Cox

A classic whodunit is captivating Tulsa audiences this week as the touring production of Clue brings its fast-paced, comedic mystery to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The play, inspired by the beloved board game and cult-classic film, runs through Sunday with matinee performances over the weekend.

A Night of Intrigue and Laughter

The production features a dynamic cast, including Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum and David Hess as Colonel Mustard. Following a successful opening night, the actors shared their excitement about bringing the show to Tulsa.

“Every city is different,” they noted. “Even though the show remains the same each night, audience reactions vary. Some jokes land differently in different markets, but the experience is always exciting.”

A Tribute to the Classic

Fans of the Clue movie and board game will find plenty of familiar elements woven into the production, alongside fresh creative twists. While the performances are inspired by iconic portrayals in the film, the actors emphasize that they are not mere imitations. Instead, they aim to honor the spirit of the original characters while making them their own.

The stage itself plays a significant role in bringing the mystery to life. Each of the famous rooms from the game, including the Study, Ballroom, and Kitchen, is meticulously recreated. The set design is described as a pop-up book, with rooms revealing themselves in unexpected ways.

Fast-Paced and Engaging

With a runtime of approximately 85 minutes and no intermission, Clue keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. The dialogue is fast-paced, the humor is sharp, and the mystery unfolds at breakneck speed.

“We have a large crew, both traveling and local, that works tirelessly behind the scenes,” the actors explained. “There are actually more crew members than actors, constantly moving and shifting elements to bring the mansion to life.”

The production is recommended for audiences 10 and up, making it a great choice for a date night, girls’ night out, or family outing.

Characters with Secrets

Each of the six suspects in Clue arrives at the mansion with a secret they are desperate to keep hidden. Colonel Mustard is portrayed as overly self-assured yet not as intelligent as he believes. Professor Plum, on the other hand, has a questionable past, having lost his medical license before finding work with the government.

As the plot unfolds, the characters' secrets add layers of intrigue to the mystery.

A Must-See Performance

For those eager to solve the mystery, tickets are available through Celebrity Attractions. The production runs through Sunday, with multiple performances, including matinees. A full schedule is listed below.

Whether a longtime fan of Clue or a newcomer to the story, audiences are in for an evening of suspense, laughter, and surprises.

Schedule