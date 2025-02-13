Oklahoma City Thunder look to extend win streak against struggling Heat: Preview, where to watch

The Thunder host the Heat tonight as Miami struggles post-trade, while Oklahoma City rides a six-game winning streak led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Miami Heat Wednesday night at Paycom.

Several factors are at play with the new dynamics in Miami following Andrew Wiggins' trade. Miami is coming off a 103-85 loss to the Celtics on Monday. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 12 rebounds, but Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson seemed to struggle to adjust to their new team. Wiggins finished with 11 points in 30 minutes, Mitchell had four points in just under 23 minutes, and Anderson finished scoreless on the night.

All three arrived in Miami as a result of the five-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins was averaging 17.6 points per game in Golden State.

The Thunder have been on a dominant 6-game win streak, while another Wiggins, Aaron, is playing some of his best basketball. Wiggins added 24 points off the bench against the Pelicans upping his average to 16.4 ppg in his last ten games.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points, and the MVP candidate is averaging 32.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren will rest tonight for the Thunder while Wallace (shoulder), and Dieng (calf) remain out for tonight's game. Tyler Herro is questionable for the Heat tonight due to illness.

