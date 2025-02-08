Tulsa cat in the running for 'America's Favorite Pet' contest

A Tulsa cat named Sonny is vying for the title of America's Favorite Pet.

His owner, Nick, says he is a loving companion who has helped him through many difficult times.

Voting is still in the early stages, but Sonny is currently in second place in his group, aiming for the top spot to win a reward: a spot on the cover of a magazine.

