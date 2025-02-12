Mayes County sees snow, ice as part of winter storm

Mayes County Emergency Management is urging drivers in Pryor to be careful due to the threat of refreezing overnight.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

In Mayes County, city officials are urging people to stay off the roads and let city crews treat them to keep them from refreezing.

Mike Dunham is the Deputy Director of Mayes County Emergency Management.

WHERE ARE THE PROBLEM AREAS?

Dunham says the highways around Mayes County are looking good, but the side streets and parking lots are still pretty slick.

He says crews are working in those areas to get the streets clear.

He says delayed openings of some businesses on Wednesday also helped give crews enough time to clear the road and keep drivers safe.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Dunham says he’s worried about some of the melted ice and snow refreezing overnight.

“Our next threat is we know it’s going to get down to about 14 degrees tonight, so we do have quite a bit of moisture still on the ground, that’s kind of giving us pause,” said Dunham. “We’re worried that’s going to re-freeze and we’re going to have accidents, that kind of stuff.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE?

Dunham says he understands people have to be on the roads because of work, but says if you don’t have to, it’s a good idea to stay home.

“Those that are having to go to work, make sure you have blankets, you may have snack foods, drinks, again, a charged cell phone, a full tank of gas,” said Dunham. “Multiple winter incidents, and we have people who only have half a tank or quarter of a tank when they go out driving.”

He says it’s also a good idea to make sure you plan some extra time if you have to be somewhere to make sure you get there on time.

SLOW DOWN

Dunham says there have been several crashes in Mayes County caused by people who weren’t being careful on the roads.

“My biggest thing is slow down,” said Dunham. “Even though the conditions were getting better, we still had people that are driving, I would say kind of recklessly. Slow down, there’s no need to go fast in this weather.”

WHAT DO DRIVERS SAY?

Marena Nides says the roads were much slushier when she got off work early Wednesday morning and that she had no issues later in the day.

She says it’s important to make sure you’re still following the rules because the water could get cold enough to refreeze.

“Be careful, start slowing down before you’re supposed to, just in case it is icy and you don’t know it, but other than that, it’s fine,” said Nides.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Pryor Public Schools are in distance learning on Wednesday.

You can keep up with weather updates here.