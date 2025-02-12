Gov. Stitt Addresses Ryan Walters, Education board shakeup, Immigration in Schools

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference in Oklahoma City just a day after shaking up the State Board of Education.

LATEST FROM NEWS CONFERENCE:

Governor Kevin Stitt started Wednesday’s briefing by saying he is meeting weekly with the Oklahoma House Speaker and Senate Pro Tem.

Stitt said he is looking at a bill that would eliminate virtual school days. Stitt noted in his speech that in order to make sure Oklahoma kids are succeeding, they need to be in the classroom.

“We have a snow day today, let’s make it up,” Stitt said.

Stitt then took questions from journalists at the news conference.

Q: Why did Gov. Stitt remove and replace 3 members of the State Board of Education?

Gov. Stitt started by thanking the now-former members of the board for their service to the state.

“I felt like we needed a fresh set of eyes on that board,” Stitt said.

Stitt said test scores not improving led to his decision. He also pointed to other factors he said played into his decision.

“When I see things that are messed up or wrong or kids being used as political pawns for some political stunt, it’s just frustrating,” he said. “When we see the scores and the outcomes not where they need to be compared to other states, I’m going to make a change.”

Q: Stitt was asked to be more specific about his reasoning for his decision

“I think the immigration thing is something that’s really frustrating,” Stitt said. “When I talk to law enforcement, collecting data on kids and using them as political pawns is not something that helps law enforcement.”

Stitt said he believes people confuse the issues.

Q: A journalist asked Gov. Stitt about his relationship with State Superintendent Ryan Walters

“Well, I haven’t talked to Mr. Walters so I don’t think the relationship is really good at all,” Stitt said. “After I read what he said, it didn’t sound like he liked me too much,”

Stitt is referring to Superintendent Walters’ response to Stitt’s changes on the Board of Education. Walters said Governor Stitt “has joined the swampy political establishment that President Trump is fighting against.”

“I know he’s running for another office and trying to get headlines, but when we focus on the kids and focus on outcomes, let’s make sure we’re keeping the kids at the center,” Stitt said.

“When you’ve got failing test scores and you’ve got this kind of turmoil and drama, and he’s the Superintendent of Education, he needs to be held accountable for that and we need a fresh set of eyes on those boards,” Gov. Stitt concluded.

“In Oklahoma, our constitution says we’re going to educate all kids.” Stitt went on to say he wants to make sure every child is safe and gets an education in the state.

Stitt said he has been strong when it comes to the southern border. He pointed to the time he sent National Guard troops to the U.S. border.

Stitt also touted Operation Guardian, the effort to address what he called “the criminal element” out of the state of Oklahoma.

“And unfortunately we’ve got people really trying to attack 6-year-old, 7-year-old, 8-year-old kids, and I’m not gonna let that happen,” he said.

News On 6 spoke with Superintendent Walters right before Stitt's news conference Wednesday afternoon. Walters confirmed he had not spoken to the Governor before or after the decision about the board members was made.