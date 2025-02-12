Key numbers ahead of Cowboys & TCU showdown: Road victory on the line

OSU seeks its first Big 12 road win against TCU, who holds a six-game home winning streak against the Cowboys. Key statistics highlighted.

By: John Holcomb

-

The Cowboys are still searching for their first road win in Big 12 play as they take on TCU in Fort Worth tonight.

A breakdown by the numbers:

6

That's the Horned Frogs' home win streak over OSU. The last Cowboy victory at Schollmaier Arena came in 2017 when Brad Underwood's team came out on top 71-68. In Big 12 regular season games in Stillwater and Fort Worth the series is tied 11-11.

9-0

OSU is unbeaten when scoring 80 points or more, including Sunday's 86-73 win over Arizona State in Stillwater.

1

The Cowboys rank number one in the Big 12 conference games in free throws attempted, free throws made, and bench points. It's also the number of wins separating OSU and TCU in the conference standings. The Horned Frogs are 5-7, and the Cowboys are 4-8.

It is also the number of head coaches in the matchup with a Screen Actors Guild card. TCU's Jamie Dixon appeared in a variety of commercials as a child.