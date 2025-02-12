Tulsa Police warn of warrant scam targeting residents in Oklahoma

Tulsa Police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warn of a phone scam where callers impersonate officers, claim there’s a warrant for your arrest, and demand payment via gift cards, crypto, or cash apps. If you get one of these calls—hang up! - Lori Fullbright.

By: Lori Fullbright

Tulsa Police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) are alerting residents about an ongoing phone scam where scammers pose as law enforcement and falsely claim the person has an arrest warrant.

Scammers tell victims they missed jury duty or failed to appear for a federal grand jury summons and must pay fines immediately to avoid arrest. The fraudsters go as far as spoofing official law enforcement phone numbers and sending fake warrant documents with the victim's name.

“This is the scam that goes on all the time,” said News On 6’s Lori Fullbright. “No one legit takes payment with a gift card. If they tell you to run down to the Bitcoin ATM and put your cash in that, that is always a lie.”

How the Scam Works

According to Tulsa Police, scammers use a variety of tactics to pressure victims, including:

Impersonating Tulsa Police officers or Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies. Claiming there’s a warrant for failing to appear in court. Spoofing caller ID to show real law enforcement numbers, such as 918-596-9222. Demanding payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency kiosks, or cash apps. Sending fake warrant documents with the victim’s name. Ordering victims to stay on the phone while making the payment. Threatening arrest or legal trouble if the victim refuses to pay.

If someone demands immediate payment to clear a warrant—it’s a scam.

Law Enforcement: "We Do Not Call for Payment"

Tulsa County deputies stress that law enforcement will never call demanding money for a warrant.

“TCSO will NEVER call anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone... and certainly NOT through the use of gift cards, cryptocurrency, or cash apps!” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Fullbright also warned that scammers use intimidation tactics to keep victims on the line.

“They'll say, ‘If you hang up the phone, the marshals are going to be on your doorstep’ or ‘You're going to prison,’” she said. “The more they say, ‘Don't hang up the phone,’ the more you should hang up the phone.”

How to Protect Yourself

Authorities recommend the following steps to avoid becoming a victim:

✅ Hang up immediately if someone claims to be law enforcement and demands payment.

✅ Do not trust caller ID—scammers can fake official phone numbers.

✅ Never pay with gift cards, Bitcoin, or cash apps—legitimate agencies don’t use these methods.

✅ Verify your warrant status by calling Tulsa Police (918-596-9222), TCSO (918-596-5600), or the court clerk’s office.

✅ Report the scam if you receive one of these calls.

How to Report the Scam

If you receive a suspicious call or have lost money to this scam, you can report it here:

🔗 Tulsa Police Online Report: https://www.tulsapolice.org/makeatulsapolicereport

📞 Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office: 918-596-5600

