Tulsa Police report first cold weather fatality; How to find warming stations in the city

Tulsa police report one death related to cold weather. The city encourages people to fill out an outreach request form if they see someone in need of assistance outdoors in the cold.

By: David Prock

Tulsa police believe that one person died as a result of the cold weather Wednesday morning.

Officers found the individual deceased near I-44 and Harvard around 9 a.m. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

In response to the cold conditions, three warming stations are open 24/7 in Tulsa:

The city says if you spot someone out in the cold in need of assistance you can fill out an outreach request form.

