Tulsa Police report first cold weather fatality; How to find warming stations in the city

Wednesday, February 12th 2025, 3:54 pm
Tulsa police believe that one person died as a result of the cold weather Wednesday morning.
Officers found the individual deceased near I-44 and Harvard around 9 a.m. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
In response to the cold conditions, three warming stations are open 24/7 in Tulsa:
The city says if you spot someone out in the cold in need of assistance you can fill out an outreach request form.
