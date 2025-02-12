Tulsa crews working to clear roads amid freezing concerns

Crews have been clearing Tulsa’s roads since midnight to ensure safe driving conditions, but the city is concerned about refreezing as temperatures drop this evening.

By: Cal Day

As of Wednesday afternoon, most highways and major roads in Tulsa are in good condition, with only a few wet areas reported.

Crews from the city of Tulsa have been working tirelessly since midnight to prepare for the evening commute, focusing on areas that could refreeze as temperatures drop.

News On 6's Cal Day reported live from Riverside between 21st Street and noted that while most of the roads are dry, some slushy turn lanes are still present. The city's primary concern heading into the evening hours is the potential for black ice.

City Streets Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkle said a big sleet storm came through just before 5 a.m., so crews used plows to get it off the roads and then started treating the streets again.

Most roads are in good shape now, but we’re seeing some slushy turn lanes.

McCorkle also reminded drivers to be cautious and give city plows plenty of space as they continue to treat and clear the roads.

“We’re hopeful we can get it under control and avoid any black ice this evening,” McCorkle added.

Crews will remain on the roads throughout the evening to ensure the safety of commuters as conditions evolve.