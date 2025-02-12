Bartlesville faces refreezing threat as cold weather persists

While snow has stopped in Bartlesville, icy conditions remain as temperatures drop, causing potential hazards for drivers and prompting local warming centers to stay open for those in need.

By: Ethan Wright

Snowfall has mostly ended in Bartlesville, and the roads are beginning to dry out, but the cold weather and low wind chills remain a concern.

News On 6’s Ethan Wright reported live, sharing that although the city has been running six trucks for the past four hours to plow and treat main roads, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through the night, increasing the likelihood of refreezing.

However, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, so there’s a risk of more snow and ice refreezing on the roads, creating unsafe driving conditions, the city said.

Local resident Michael Reynolds, who had to leave his home for shelter, voiced concern about the risks:

“It’s really slick and could be dangerous for those out there,” Reynolds said. “People could freeze to death, so it’s great for them to have a place to go.”

Warming centers in the area are seeing an influx of people seeking shelter. A staff member at a local warming center shared that 14 people are staying there now, with more expected later in the evening.

With temperatures continuing to drop, Bartlesville residents are urged to be cautious on the roads and to seek shelter if needed as the potential for hazardous conditions remains high throughout the evening.