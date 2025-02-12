'Clue' comes to life at Tulsa Performing Arts Center with interactive mystery comedy

The classic "Clue" board game transforms into a fast-paced, interactive stage show at Tulsa PAC, with multiple endings and plenty of laughs. Don't miss the murder mystery comedy this week.

By: Drake Johnson

This week, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) is hosting a lively and interactive stage version of the beloved "Clue" board game, offering audiences a chance to solve a murder mystery with multiple endings.

Jeff Skowron, who plays Wadsworth the butler, brings the iconic characters together for a high-stakes dinner party that quickly turns deadly.

"We definitely give that multiple ending thing to the audiences who are expecting it," said Skowron, who explained that the show takes inspiration from the 1985 film version, which had different endings depending on the theater. "I don't want to give too much away, but we have our own twist on it."

For those familiar with musicals at Tulsa PAC, this show offers a comedic departure. Skowron described it as a "fast-paced, high stakes, murder mystery comedy," adding that fans of the film have been particularly excited about the stage adaptation. "It's very, very funny," he said. "People have been having a really great time all across the country watching this."

As Wadsworth, Skowron’s character is tasked with calling six blackmailed guests to the house and locking them in for the night—a recipe for disaster as guests start to die. "I'm the guy who calls these six people, locks them in, and people start dying," he teased.

Touring Experience Brings Excitement to the Stage

Skowron also shared his personal excitement about this being his first-ever tour, something that brings its own challenges and rewards.

"It's been really cool because every week we're in a different city, a different theater, with a different crew," he explained. "It keeps it really exciting, and it's been nice to make thousands of people laugh every night."

While the show's reactions are generally positive across the country, Skowron noted that certain local references resonate more in specific regions. "When we were at the Kennedy Center in D.C., they got all the local preferences," he said, referring to the show's setting in Washington, D.C.

Show Details and Ticket Information

The show opened Tuesday night at the Tulsa PAC and runs through this week with multiple performances. "We have a show every night, two on Saturday, two on Sunday," said Skowron. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Celebrity Attractions or directly from the PAC website.