Pawhuska and Osage County experience snow, with icy conditions expected overnight

Pawhuska saw about two inches of snow this morning, causing slushy roads and school cancellations. With freezing temperatures and refreezing expected overnight, driving conditions could worsen.

By: Emory Bryan

-

Pawhuska and surrounding areas in northern Osage County and southern Kansas saw the most snowfall this morning, with about two inches accumulating by mid-morning. Schools in the area canceled classes due to the winter weather.

News On 6's Emory Bryan, reporting live from Pawhuska, shared that while icy conditions earlier in the day turned to snow as he traveled north, the snow stopped around mid-morning in Osage County.

Roads in the area were slushy but drivable, and some had been treated and plowed in Pawhuska. However, outside the town, roads remained more icy.

"It was so cold, not many people were out enjoying it," Bryan said. "But we did find a man who took his toddler out to see the snow."

Despite manageable conditions during the day, Bryan warned that refreezing would likely become an issue overnight. "This melting and refreezing is going to be the main issue tonight," he explained. "It's very cold, it's windy, and as you can see, the roads are dry and clear, but that melting is off to the side. It's going to refreeze overnight. Could be a problem."

Residents are advised to be cautious as temperatures continue to drop, potentially leading to hazardous driving conditions in the early morning hours.