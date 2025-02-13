Jalen Hurts reflects on journey to the Super Bowl and the Eagles' dominating win: 'A huge blessing'

Super Bowl champion and MVP Jalen Hurts opened up about the Eagles' dominating victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning 40-22.

By: CBS News

He called the last few days since Philadelphia's big win "a huge blessing," adding, "I know that without a lot of hard work, a lot of effort, a lot of time, you don't get here."

Hurts told "CBS Mornings" that growing up he didn't dream of the big moments, but putting in the hard work to get there.

"It's something that I kind of transformed into and mentally I got to that place with the different experiences that I experience and I think I always placed a high priority on improving and just being the best I can be," he said, adding that he didn't have an end goal in mind.

"I never put a ceiling on myself or a limit to what I could do or accomplish, it's just more so just being the best I could be in that moment."

Hurts said prior experiences, including coming up short in prior NFL seasons, helped the Eagles prepare as a team. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs just two years ago.

"I just think all of those things we endured as a group, everybody took it personally and took it upon themselves to put their best foot forward and have the right focus so we could finish it the right way."

At halftime, the Eagles were up 24-0 against the Chiefs, but the message remained the same.

"The message was to focus, finish. It's 0-0 and the scoreboard doesn't exist. We wanted to play to a standard and really commit ourselves to what we set out to do."

Becoming Super Bowl champions

Hurts also express gratitude for the people around him and his teammates that helped them in their journeys.

"To be able to share this moment as a team, it's special," he said. "You look at how other people have embraced those iconic moments and those moments of achieving the ultimate goal and you say, 'Well, how am I going to handle that?' you know? When you're there, you're just kind of processing it."

Hurts said winning the Super Bowl first hit when he had the chance to hold the Lombardi trophy in his hands.

"I was able to look at the reflection. I've never seen anything as bright … It was a humbling feeling."

Only a few days into the offseason, Hurts plans to enjoy Friday's parade and everything he and his team worked hard to achieve.

"Then we go do it again," he said.